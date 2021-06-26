Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.