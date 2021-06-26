Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

