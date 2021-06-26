Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $71.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. 1,114,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.