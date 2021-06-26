Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits Market Capitalization of $273,735.80

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $273,735.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00008719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

