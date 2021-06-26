Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

EVLO stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

