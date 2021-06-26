Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 3.4%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.22. 1,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.