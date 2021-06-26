EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Head to Head Comparison

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EverQuote and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 IHS Markit 0 6 5 0 2.45

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $98.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.92%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 2.78 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -82.61 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.20 $870.70 million $2.32 48.84

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26% IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats EverQuote on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

