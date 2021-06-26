Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.27. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

