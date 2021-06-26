Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.65 million and the highest is $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.84. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

