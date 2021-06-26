Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 811,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

