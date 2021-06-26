Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

