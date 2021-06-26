Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

