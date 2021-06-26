Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

