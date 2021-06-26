Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 121,393 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

