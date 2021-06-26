Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 79,675 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.