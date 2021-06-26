Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

