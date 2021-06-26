Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

