Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 31,401 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

