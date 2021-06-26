Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,663 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,489,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

