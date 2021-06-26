Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.20

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 364,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 415,405 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

