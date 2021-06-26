Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.20

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 364,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 415,405 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

