Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

