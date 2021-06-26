Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOA. Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

FOA stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

