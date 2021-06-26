Financial Comparison: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and BRP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 284.83 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -71.64 BRP $4.44 billion 1.49 $271.93 million $4.02 19.47

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78% BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93%

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75 BRP 0 2 12 0 2.86

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. BRP has a consensus price target of $107.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRP beats Blink Charging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

