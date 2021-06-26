Financial Contrast: Poshmark (POSH) versus Its Rivals

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Poshmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Poshmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 215 1021 3123 60 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 34.74 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.65

Poshmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Summary

Poshmark competitors beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

