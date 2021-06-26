Financial Contrast: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.65 $35.19 million $2.99 40.07 Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Privia Health Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.