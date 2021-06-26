First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its strong liquidity and balance sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses, on account of increasing compensation and benefit expenses, might deter the bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

