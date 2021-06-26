First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. 1,117,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,031. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

