First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $643.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.80 million to $806.58 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in First Solar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,672 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.87. 4,874,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,844. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.91.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.