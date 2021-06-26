First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

FSLR opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91. First Solar has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $35,931,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

