First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $80.19

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.19, but opened at $83.90. First Solar shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 102,478 shares traded.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Get First Solar alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.