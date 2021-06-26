First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

