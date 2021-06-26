Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

