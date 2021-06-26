Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

