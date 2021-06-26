Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLUIF shares. BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.