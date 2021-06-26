FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $128.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94. FMC has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

