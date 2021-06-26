Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,563 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

