Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

