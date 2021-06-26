Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 307,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

