Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 27,121 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $236,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.08. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.