Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 82,066 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $285,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,330,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.