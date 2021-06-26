Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 82,966 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of TE Connectivity worth $267,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

