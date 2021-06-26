FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.69. FreightCar America shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 13,856,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

