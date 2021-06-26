Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $262,002.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

