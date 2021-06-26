FY2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

