FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

PTON stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $7,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

