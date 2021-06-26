FY2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Lifted by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NOA opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

