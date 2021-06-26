FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $15.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.71.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

SBNY stock opened at $256.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

