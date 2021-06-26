FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $80.35 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

