Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

