GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

